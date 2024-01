Victim Loses $265,869 in Tokens to Phishing Website

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, a victim lost tokens worth $265,869 after signing multiple malicious phishing signatures on a phishing website about an hour ago. Scam Sniffer detected the incident, highlighting the ongoing risks associated with online scams and the importance of exercising caution when interacting with unfamiliar websites.