Victim Loses $265,869 in Tokens to Phishing Website
Binance News
2024-01-21 04:31
According to Foresight News, a victim lost tokens worth $265,869 after signing multiple malicious phishing signatures on a phishing website about an hour ago. Scam Sniffer detected the incident, highlighting the ongoing risks associated with online scams and the importance of exercising caution when interacting with unfamiliar websites.
