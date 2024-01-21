copy link
DOGE Price Surges Over 13% Amid Launch of 'Payments' X Account
2024-01-21 01:49
According to Foresight News, the price of DOGE has increased by more than 13% in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.089 USDT. This surge is possibly due to the launch of the 'Payments' X account by X (formerly Twitter). As reported by Foresight News earlier, Elon Musk stated in December 2023 that he expects the payment feature of X to be launched by mid-next year.
