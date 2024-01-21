copy link
Aave Community Votes to Deploy Aave V3 MVP on Neon EVM Mainnet
2024-01-21 01:29
According to Foresight News, the Aave community has voted in favor of a temperature check proposal to deploy the Aave V3 MVP on the Neon EVM mainnet. The proposal suggests initially adopting three collateral types (SOL, mSOL, jitoSOL) and one lending asset, USDC.
