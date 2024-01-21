OpenAI CEO Discusses Establishing Chip Joint Venture with Middle Eastern Investors and Chip Manufacturers

According to Foresight News, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is in talks with Middle Eastern investors and chip manufacturers, including TSMC, to establish a new chip joint venture. The aim is to meet the company's growing demand for semiconductors while reducing its reliance on Nvidia. Sam Altman is also negotiating with investors from the United Arab Emirates, including Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, chairman of the UAE International Holding Company (IHC) and brother of the current UAE president. It is unclear whether Sam Altman's chip venture will be managed as a subsidiary of OpenAI or as an independent entity. According to two informed sources, OpenAI will be the main customer of the new company.

