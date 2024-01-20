USDC Circulating Supply Shrinks Amid Rising Interest Rates and Regulatory Actions

According to CryptoPotato, the overall digital asset economy has been shrinking due to increasing interest rates, regulatory actions, financial insolvencies, and instances of fraud. The world’s second-largest stablecoin, USDC, has also been affected, with its total circulating supply declining from approximately $45 billion to about $25 billion by the end of November 2023. The rise in interest rates in conventional markets increases the opportunity costs associated with holding USDC, as holders do not accrue interest on their holdings. However, the number of USDC wallets with a balance of at least $10 has grown 59% in the last year alone, rising above 2.7 million. According to a report titled “State of the USDC Economy,” Circle revealed that its stablecoin has been used to settle over $12 trillion in blockchain transactions since its introduction in 2018. The report highlights the stablecoin issuer’s role in facilitating more than $197 billion in transfers between the traditional banking system and blockchain networks in 2023, accomplished through the minting and redeeming of USDC. The statistics also reveal 595 million transactions facilitated by USDC from January through November 2023 despite being riddled with many setbacks, starting from the banking crisis. Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP), introduced in April 2023, has already made a significant impact by conducting 66,500 transactions. This protocol is designed to reduce friction, improve safety and security, and ultimately reduce costs when transferring USDC across different blockchains. Several factors led to the decline in USDC's circulating supply, including the de-pegging of USDC that ensued after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. Circle, having lost access to many of its other banking partners, had a substantial portion of its reserves tied up with Silicon Valley. The failure of SVB posed a threat to the stability of the stablecoin. USDC managed to restore its peg following the Federal Reserve’s action to compensate depositors affected by the failures of several banks. Meanwhile, the entity behind USDC submitted confidential paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States earlier this week, intending to become a publicly traded company. The IPO is expected to move forward upon completion of the review process by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), subject to market conditions and other considerations.

View full text