Bitcoin Inscription Rats and Bit.Store Launch Ordinals Co-Branded Crypto Virtual Card
Binance News
2024-01-20 12:07
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin Inscription Rats and cryptocurrency card issuer Bit.Store have introduced the Ordinals co-branded crypto virtual card, offering a payment solution with no KYC restrictions and global compatibility. Users can apply for a free Visa or Mastercard to make Ordi inscription purchases worldwide.
