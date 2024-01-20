Xterio Partners with Particle Network to Enhance User Experience with Modular Smart Wallet-as-a-Service

According to Foresight News, blockchain game publisher Xterio has partnered with Particle Network to integrate its Modular Smart Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS), improving user login and on-chain transaction experiences. Particle Network's products include Modular Smart WaaS and cross-chain account abstraction protocols. Recently, the company launched BTC Connect, the first account abstraction protocol for the BTC ecosystem, which supports the generation of account abstraction smart wallets for native BTC wallets.

