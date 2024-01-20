ALLY Marketplace Opens with Over 1000 ETH Daily Trading Volume and $10 Million Market Cap

According to Foresight News, the community inscription ALLY marketplace has opened, with a daily trading volume exceeding 1000 ETH and a market value of over $10 million. ALLY is the first EVM inscription to only support minting through the account abstraction protocol, with all inscriptions carried out through Particle Network's full-chain account abstraction protocol. The number of on-chain addresses exceeds 120,000, and the total gas consumption for inscriptions is close to $3 million.

View full text