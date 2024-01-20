SatoshiVM Transfers Over 1.2 Million SAVM Tokens to KOL Addresses

According to Foresight News, SatoshiVM has transferred 1,217,818 SAVM tokens, worth approximately $10.5 million and representing 11.5% of the total supply, to 248 Key Opinion Leader (KOL) addresses, including Thor Hartvigsen. Currently, these 248 addresses still hold 483,493 SAVM tokens, valued at around $2.16 million, while 734,325 SAVM tokens, worth approximately $6.32 million, have been transferred or sold.

View full text