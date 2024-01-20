copy link
Solana-Based Meme Coin LFG Removes 144 Billion Tokens From Second Round Supply
2024-01-20 04:13
According to Foresight News, Solana-based meme coin LFG announced that 144 billion LFG tokens have been removed from the second round supply. Previously, the project had decided to remove a certain proportion of tokens from the second round supply of 200 billion LFG tokens. The remaining amount will be distributed to LFG supporters and will be allocated and attributed over time.
