copy link
create picture
more
ENKI Testnet Goes Live, Aiming to Simplify Participation in Metis Sequencer Node Ecosystem
Binance News
2024-01-20 03:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the ENKI testnet, based on the Metis LSD protocol, has officially gone live. Significant adjustments to the interface may be made before the mainnet launch. ENKI aims to simplify user participation in the Metis Sequencer node ecosystem, allowing investors to earn returns by investing in Metis Sequencer nodes while enhancing the composability of the Metis ecosystem.
View full text