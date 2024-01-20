Arbitrum Foundation Launches Second Phase of Funding Program for DApp Development

According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum Foundation has announced the commencement of the second phase of its funding program. This round of funding is aimed at supporting the development of decentralized applications (DApps) built on the Arbitrum platform. The grants will be disbursed in the form of ARB tokens. The foundation's initiative is designed to encourage and facilitate the growth of the Arbitrum ecosystem by providing financial assistance to projects that contribute to its development. By offering grants in ARB tokens, the foundation aims to incentivize developers to create innovative and useful DApps on the Arbitrum platform, further expanding its reach and utility in the blockchain space.

