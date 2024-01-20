SEC Seeks Public Opinion on Nasdaq's Proposal to Allow BlackRock Bitcoin Futures ETF Options Trading

According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has submitted a document seeking public opinion on Nasdaq's proposal to allow options trading for BlackRock Bitcoin futures ETF. The public comment period will last for 21 days. The SEC's request for public input comes as the regulatory body continues to evaluate the potential impact of allowing options trading for Bitcoin futures ETFs. This move could potentially pave the way for more widespread adoption of cryptocurrency-based investment products. As the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock's entry into the Bitcoin futures ETF market could signal a significant shift in institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. The SEC's decision to seek public opinion on this matter highlights the importance of understanding the potential risks and benefits associated with such investment products.

