copy link
create picture
more
Former IcomTech CEO Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Fraud
Binance News
2024-01-20 02:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Marco Ruiz Ochoa, the former CEO of the alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency project IcomTech, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to forfeit $914,000 in criminal proceeds. Foresight News previously reported in September that Marco Ruiz Ochoa pleaded guilty to his role in a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, admitting to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
View full text