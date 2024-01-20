Former IcomTech CEO Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Fraud

According to Foresight News, Marco Ruiz Ochoa, the former CEO of the alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency project IcomTech, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to forfeit $914,000 in criminal proceeds. Foresight News previously reported in September that Marco Ruiz Ochoa pleaded guilty to his role in a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, admitting to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

