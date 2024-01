Elon Musk's AI Project XAI Secures $500 Million Investment Commitment

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence project, XAI, has received a $500 million investment commitment, with a target fundraising amount of $1 billion. The current round of financing values the project at a minimum of $15 billion, although terms may still change in the coming weeks. Former Twitter Company X investors have been granted priority investment in this round.