Elon Musk's AI Project XAI Secures $500 Million Investment Commitment
Binance News
2024-01-20 02:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence project, XAI, has received a $500 million investment commitment, with a target fundraising amount of $1 billion. The current round of financing values the project at a minimum of $15 billion, although terms may still change in the coming weeks. Former Twitter Company X investors have been granted priority investment in this round.
