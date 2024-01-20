Ethereum Attestation Service EAS Launches Attestation Fellowship Builder Program

According to Foresight News, Ethereum Attestation Service (EAS) has announced the establishment of the Attestation Fellowship Builder Program. The six-week, fully remote program aims to help selected teams launch attestation products within the given timeframe. The scope of these products includes knowledge provenance, reputation systems, data markets, content authenticity, voting systems, audit verification, collateral loans, and RWA verification. Early-stage founders or teams that have not yet secured funding can submit their applications before February 18th. Approximately ten teams will be officially admitted to the program by the end of February. It is important to note that the program does not offer direct investment and does not guarantee any investments from partners.

