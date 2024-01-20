copy link
Cryptocurrency Liquidations Reach $159 Million in 12 Hours
2024-01-20 01:11
According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that approximately $159 million worth of cryptocurrency liquidations occurred across the network in the past 12 hours. Of this amount, around $108 million were long positions, accounting for approximately 67.9% of the total liquidations.
