Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ERC3643 Association Introduces UI Plug-In Tool for DeFi Protocols Compliance

Binance News
2024-01-19 21:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, the ERC3643 Association has recently unveiled a new UI plug-in tool that allows DeFi protocols to run checks in compliance with the ERC3643 standard. Also known as the T-REX (Token for Regulated Exchanges) standard, ERC3643 is a modification of ERC-20 and a permissioned token that uses smart contract technology to define conditional transfer functions. This enables decentralized validators to approve certain transactions only after predetermined rules have been met, allowing for compliance structures to be used for regulated assets like securities while maintaining ERC-20 functionality. The new UI tool was developed in collaboration with DevPro and Tokeny, enabling ERC-20-compliant DeFi applications to interact with permissioned ERC-3643 tokens, including real-world assets, token securities, loyalty tokens, stablecoins, and CBDCs. Dennis O’Connell, president of the ERC-3643 Association, explained that compliance rules are directly embedded through ERC-3643 at a token level, ensuring interoperability with any ERC-20-supporting applications while denying transactions or actions if counterparties fail to meet compliance requirements. Unlike other standards that use wallet whitelisting for know-your-customer (KYC) checks, ERC-3643 uses digital identity to whitelist users through verifiable credentials, ensuring the compliance validation process is entirely on-chain while protecting privacy. The standard was initially proposed to the Ethereum community in 2021 but received approval only in December last year. Companies currently exploring this technology include APEX Group, Aztec Group, and Capgemini.
View full text