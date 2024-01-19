Buy Crypto
South Korea Reconsiders Stance on Spot Bitcoin ETF

Binance News
2024-01-19 17:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the South Korean government may be reevaluating its stance on the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) following comments from Sung Tae-yoon, the recently appointed South Korean Presidential Chief of Staff, and an analysis from the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK). Since 2017, South Korea has maintained a somewhat unfriendly stance towards certain aspects of the crypto industry and other similar products. The country's financial regulator has imposed strict guidelines on financial companies seeking to invest in the asset class. Even after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the much-expected spot Bitcoin ETF, the South Korean government doubled down on its hostile stance. However, comments from Sung Tae-yoon in a recent briefing may now trigger a rethink of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) stance. The Presidential Chief of Staff stressed that the country needs to align its outlook on virtual assets with international standards, stating that the FSC should not have a specific direction of 'yes or no' and should examine how to prevent products like the spot Bitcoin ETF from becoming a side effect or risk factor for other financial products or the real economy while still having another investment asset element. Kim In-sik, a researcher for IBK Securities, a global financial investment company, speculated that demand for investment vehicles like the spot Bitcoin ETF 'will be solid.' The researcher added that the investment company is positioning itself as an issuer of the futures Ethereum ETF through an event-driven strategy.
