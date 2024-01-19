Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Price Faces Bearish Reversal After Rejection From $48K Resistance Zone

Binance News
2024-01-19 16:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin's price has recently been rejected from a significant resistance area and is beginning to show characteristics of a bearish reversal. However, several support levels are still available that can push the cryptocurrency back higher. On the daily timeframe, the price has been forming a large ascending channel below the $48K level. Following a rejection from the $48K resistance zone last week, the market has begun falling rapidly. The channel has been broken to the downside, and the price is approaching the $40K support zone. In case this level fails to hold, $38K and the 200-day moving average, located around the $34K mark, will be the potential targets in the coming weeks. Looking at the 4-hour timeframe, it is evident that the price is currently demonstrating a bearish trend by making lower highs and lows. The channel has also been broken to the downside with momentum. The relative strength index is also showing values below 50%, indicating that the momentum is in favor of the sellers. As a result, a breakdown of the $40K support level seems probable. When it comes to Bitcoin's network, there are no participants more influential than the miners. In addition to providing security and processing transactions, miners also hold massive amounts of BTC in their wallets. Therefore, analyzing their behavior could give us clues in the direction. This chart depicts the miner reserve metric, which measures the amount of BTC that miners hold. Rising values indicate accumulation behavior, while declines show selling by the miners. As the chart suggests, the miners have been consistently selling their holdings since the beginning of the uptrend. While this is a natural profit realization behavior, the subsequent selling pressure can lead to a bearish reversal if not met with sufficient demand.
View full text