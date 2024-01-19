Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Price Analysis: Bearish Trend Continues Against USDT and BTC

Binance News
2024-01-19 16:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's price action has been bearish against both USDT and BTC for the last few months. Analyzing the charts might provide clues on the potential direction of the market in the short term. Against USDT, XRP has been on the decline since getting rejected from the resistance $0.7 level. The price has been trapped inside a descending channel, failing to break it to the upside on multiple occasions. The 200-day moving average, located near the $0.6 price mark, has also been broken, and the market seems more likely to drop toward the channel’s lower boundary and even the $0.43 support area in the upcoming weeks. The BTC paired chart demonstrates a similar situation for Ripple. XRP has been depreciating against Bitcoin for the last few months, declining inside a large falling wedge. Yet, the price has recently rebounded from the lower boundary of the pattern and the 1300 SAT support level. While this is a positive sign, no bullish predictions can be made with high accuracy until the wedge is broken to the upside. The 200-day moving average is also a key indicator, and until XRP trades below it, the market trend is considered bearish.
View full text