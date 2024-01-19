Decentralized Content Distribution and Social Protocol RSS3 to Launch Mainnet in Q1 2024

According to Foresight News, the decentralized content distribution and social protocol RSS3 is set to launch its mainnet in the first quarter of 2024. The RSS3 mainnet will adopt a dual-layer structure: the Data Sublayer (DSL) and the Value Sublayer (VSL). The DSL will consist of numerous permissionless decentralized nodes for efficient indexing and structured processing of open information. The VSL will use an improved OP stack and Celestia DA for handling value and ownership derived from the data sublayer. Through the RSS3 mainnet, users will be able to create private AI models within 15 minutes and circulate social content as assets.

