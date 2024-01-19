Ronin Wallet Announces Upgrade With Multi-Chain Support

According to Foresight News, Axie Infinity founder Jihoz.ron has announced that the Ronin Wallet will undergo an upgrade in the next 14 days, with the new version being deployed in phases. The updated wallet will introduce multi-chain support, including Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon. Users will have the option to fully migrate to Ronin while still being able to trade on previous chains. Additionally, the new wallet will support on-chain interactions in mobile games, using plug-and-play multi-party computation technology.

