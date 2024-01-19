Core Lightning Collaborates with Sphinx and Stakwork to Offer Bounty Program for Bitcoin L2 Development

According to Foresight News, Core Lightning, a community lightning network, has announced a collaboration with Sphinx and Stakwork to provide a bounty program for Bitcoin Layer 2 (L2) development. This partnership aims to encourage developers to contribute to the growth and improvement of the Bitcoin L2 ecosystem. The bounty program will offer financial incentives to developers who work on specific tasks and projects related to Bitcoin L2 development. By collaborating with Sphinx and Stakwork, Core Lightning aims to create a more robust and efficient Bitcoin L2 network, which will ultimately benefit the entire cryptocurrency community.

