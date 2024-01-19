Bitcoin Options Appear Cheap as Traders Raise Bullish Bets

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin (BTC) options now seem inexpensive, and some traders are taking advantage of this to increase their bullish bets. Options are derivative contracts that grant the buyer the right to purchase or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price at a later date. A call option provides the right to buy and allows traders to profit from or hedge against price increases, while a put option does the opposite. Options are considered cheap when implied volatility, a key determinant of options prices, falls below its long-term average or the asset's realized volatility. Implied volatility is the one standard deviation range of the expected movement of the underlying asset's price over a year and tends to be mean-reverting. Realized volatility is the price movement that has already occurred. Bitcoin's implied volatility (IV) reached its peak with the launch of spot ETFs in the U.S. last week and has since fallen below the realized volatility. This has sparked demand for call options at strikes $45,000 and $46,000 during Thursday's North American trading hours, according to over-the-counter institutional cryptocurrency trading network Paradigm. Paradigm noted in a Telegram broadcast that they observed a large buyer of February $44,000 straddles and some outright call buying in the $45,000/$46,000 strikes. The term outright call buying suggests that the calls purchased were likely standalone trades, betting on renewed upside price volatility in bitcoin and not part of a complex strategy. Since early 2023, bitcoin's price and implied volatility have been mostly positively correlated. A straddle is a non-directional strategy involving the simultaneous purchase of call and put options at the same strike price, aiming to profit from an expected spike in implied volatility and the resulting increase in options prices. Bitcoin has dropped over 15% since the ETF debuted on January 11, with prices briefly falling below $41,000 late Thursday.

View full text