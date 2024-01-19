copy link
Netmarble Suggests 70 Employees Resign Amid Metaverse World Project Uncertainty
2024-01-19 12:54
According to Foresight News, mobile game developer Netmarble recently advised 70 employees of its subsidiary Metaverse World, which is responsible for metaverse-related businesses under Netmarble F&C, to resign. At the same time, the 'Meta World' project undertaken by Metaverse World may be naturally resolved. Previously, Metaverse World had been developing metaverse businesses and signed a cooperation agreement with Layer 1 project Sui operator Mysteen Labs.
