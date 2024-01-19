Netmarble Suggests 70 Employees Resign Amid Metaverse World Project Uncertainty

According to Foresight News, mobile game developer Netmarble recently advised 70 employees of its subsidiary Metaverse World, which is responsible for metaverse-related businesses under Netmarble F&C, to resign. At the same time, the 'Meta World' project undertaken by Metaverse World may be naturally resolved. Previously, Metaverse World had been developing metaverse businesses and signed a cooperation agreement with Layer 1 project Sui operator Mysteen Labs.

View full text