Klaytn Releases Additional Information on Merger Proposal with LINE's Blockchain Project Finschia

According to Foresight News, South Korean public blockchain Klaytn has released additional information on its merger proposal with Finschia, a blockchain project launched by instant messaging app LINE. The newly established foundation will carry out the merger in phases, with the first phase of 'token generation and governance' taking place on the EVM core stack. The merged ecosystem and chain will promote synergies and competitiveness in four key areas, including ecosystem, token economy, core network, and governance. In addition, Klaytn will hold a joint Q&A session with Finschia today. The governance voting period is set to begin at 13:00 Beijing time on January 26th and will end at 13:00 on February 2nd.

View full text