Bitcoin Inscription Rats and Bit.Store Launch Co-Branded Rats Card
Binance News
2024-01-19 11:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin Inscription Rats has partnered with cryptocurrency card issuer Bit.Store to introduce a new co-branded card called Rats Card. The Rats Card offers a $5,000 limit without the need for cumbersome KYC verification, and features a 2% recharge rate.
