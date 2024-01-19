copy link
Aave Community Proposes Deployment of Aave V3 on Scroll Mainnet
2024-01-19 11:01
According to Foresight News, the Aave community has initiated a proposal to deploy Aave V3 on the Scroll mainnet, as shown on the Snapshot governance page. The proposal suggests deploying the Aave V3 MVP to the Scroll mainnet with limited asset launches and conservative risk parameters. Currently, the proposal has a 100% approval rate, and the voting deadline is set for January 22 at 23:24 Beijing time.
