Layer2 Network Blast Reaches Over 100,000 Users and $1.34 Billion TVL

According to Foresight News, Layer2 Network Blast has reported a significant increase in its user base and total value locked (TVL). The network's official website shows that the total number of users has reached 104,429, while the TVL has risen to $1.34 billion. Layer2 Network Blast is a decentralized platform that aims to improve the scalability and efficiency of blockchain technology. The growth in its user base and TVL indicates a growing interest in decentralized solutions and the potential for further expansion in the blockchain industry.

