StakeStone Integrates Eigenlayer's Re-Staking Service and Upgrades STONE Token
Binance News
2024-01-19 10:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the full-chain staking protocol StakeStone will integrate Eigenlayer's re-staking service and officially upgrade its interest-bearing Ethereum STONE from a full-chain staking token (LST) to a full-chain re-staking token (LRT).
