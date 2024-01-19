copy link
Bit.Store Launches Customizable Virtual Crypto Cards Supporting Visa And Mastercard
2024-01-19 09:47
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency card issuer Bit.Store has introduced a co-branded virtual crypto card customization service. The service supports the creation of globally accepted Visa and Mastercard virtual crypto cards, allowing users to top up their cards with cryptocurrency assets. These virtual cards can be used for various online and offline payment scenarios worldwide.
