Bitcoin Suisse Partners With Circle to Expand USDC Liquidity in Europe

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin Suisse has announced a partnership with stablecoin issuer Circle to expand the liquidity of USD Coin (USDC) in the European region. The Swiss financial services company has committed to circulating USDC on its trading and custody platforms and fully enabling the stablecoin across its channels. Founded in 2013, Bitcoin Suisse offers a range of services, including trading, custody, asset management, payment solutions, and other cryptocurrency and blockchain technology-related services.

