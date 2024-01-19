copy link
create picture
more
Keplr Wallet Launches Mobile App V2 With Support for Cosmos Chains
Binance News
2024-01-19 09:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Keplr Wallet, a popular wallet in the Cosmos ecosystem, has announced the launch of its Mobile App V2. The updated version now supports the addition of any Cosmos chain. Furthermore, the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) transaction and transfer features are expected to be introduced soon.
View full text