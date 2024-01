Keplr Wallet Launches Mobile App V2 With Support for Cosmos Chains

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Keplr Wallet, a popular wallet in the Cosmos ecosystem, has announced the launch of its Mobile App V2. The updated version now supports the addition of any Cosmos chain. Furthermore, the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) transaction and transfer features are expected to be introduced soon.