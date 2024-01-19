Hooked Protocol Launchpad To Launch Second Project Word Of Mouth On January 19

According to Foresight News, Hooked Protocol Launchpad is set to launch its second project, Word of Mouth (WOM), on January 19 at 20:00. Participants of the first Launchpad project will receive WOM token airdrops. First-time Launchpad users can participate in the second project's new startup pool, with an investment cap of 1 million HOOK tokens. Users can earn rewards by staking HOOK in the pool and locking it for 7 days on a first-come, first-served basis.

