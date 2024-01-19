copy link
Hooked Protocol Launchpad To Launch Second Project Word Of Mouth On January 19
2024-01-19 08:27
According to Foresight News, Hooked Protocol Launchpad is set to launch its second project, Word of Mouth (WOM), on January 19 at 20:00. Participants of the first Launchpad project will receive WOM token airdrops. First-time Launchpad users can participate in the second project's new startup pool, with an investment cap of 1 million HOOK tokens. Users can earn rewards by staking HOOK in the pool and locking it for 7 days on a first-come, first-served basis.
