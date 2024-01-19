Allins Set to Launch IDO on Turtsat Platform Today

According to Foresight News, multi-chain inscription platform Allins plans to launch its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on the Turtsat platform today at 19:00. The IDO will be divided into two stages, Alpha and Beta, which will take place from 17:00 to 21:00 and 21:30 to 23:00 on January 19, respectively. Participants are required to be selected through a whitelist process. The total issuance of the IDO is 80 million ALLN tokens, priced at 0.9 Sats, with an estimated fundraising goal of 0.72 Bitcoin. The launch of the IDO on the Turtsat platform marks a significant milestone for the Allins project, as it seeks to expand its presence in the cryptocurrency market.

View full text