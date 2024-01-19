Venture Smart Financial Holdings Plans to Launch Bitcoin Spot ETF in Hong Kong

According to Foresight News, Venture Smart Financial Holdings, a Hong Kong-based financial services company, has announced its plans to submit an application to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to launch a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) within this quarter. This move comes after the SFC stated in December last year that it was ready to accept applications for virtual asset spot ETFs. Venture Smart Financial Holdings' decision to apply for a Bitcoin spot ETF in Hong Kong highlights the growing interest in cryptocurrency-based financial products. If approved, the ETF would provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin without the need to directly purchase and store the digital asset. This could potentially attract more institutional investors to the cryptocurrency market and further legitimize the asset class. The SFC's openness to accepting applications for virtual asset spot ETFs indicates a positive shift in regulatory attitudes towards cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong. This development could pave the way for more cryptocurrency-based financial products to be introduced in the region, fostering growth and innovation in the digital asset space.

View full text