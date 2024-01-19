copy link
Manta Network Addresses DDoS Attack and Its Impact on Transactions
2024-01-19 07:27
According to Foresight News, Manta Network recently announced that it experienced a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on January 18th. As a result, the network accumulated a large queue of recent transactions, leading to longer transaction times and an impact on gas fees. The team has acknowledged the issue and is working to resolve it.
