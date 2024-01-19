copy link
create picture
more
Manta Network Secures Strategic Investment From Newman Capital
Binance News
2024-01-19 07:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Manta Network has received a strategic investment from Newman Capital, though the specific amount remains undisclosed. The company plans to expand its operations to include the Asian region, with a focus on Hong Kong.
View full text