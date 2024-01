DeBox Secures Investment From DWF Ventures And Establishes Partnership

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, DeBox, a Web3 social tool based on Decentralized Identifiers (DID), has secured an investment from DWF Ventures and established a partnership. The specific investment amount has not been disclosed. Previously, DeBox launched a joint curve subscription protocol called Box, which has already exceeded $60 million in trading volume. Additionally, DeSwap has recorded nearly 100,000 transactions.