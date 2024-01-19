copy link
create picture
more
DeBox Secures Investment From DWF Ventures And Establishes Partnership
Binance News
2024-01-19 07:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DeBox, a Web3 social tool based on Decentralized Identifiers (DID), has secured an investment from DWF Ventures and established a partnership. The specific investment amount has not been disclosed. Previously, DeBox launched a joint curve subscription protocol called Box, which has already exceeded $60 million in trading volume. Additionally, DeSwap has recorded nearly 100,000 transactions.
View full text