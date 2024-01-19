Law Firm Kirkland & Ellis Seeks $120 Million in Fees from Celsius, BlockFi, and Voyager Digital Bankruptcy Cases

According to Foresight News, law firm Kirkland & Ellis has applied to collect $120 million in fees from bankruptcy cases involving Celsius, BlockFi, and Voyager Digital. The firm has ultimately applied for $76 million in fees for the Celsius case, while the BlockFi and Voyager Digital cases account for $27 million and $16 million, respectively. Other major law firms, including White & Case and Latham & Watkins, have also submitted fee applications.

