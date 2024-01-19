copy link
Zilliqa Launches New Rust SDK for DApp Development
2024-01-19 06:18
According to Foresight News, Layer 1 blockchain Zilliqa has introduced a new Rust SDK, allowing developers to build DApps on the Zilliqa blockchain using the Rust language. The SDK consists of built-in libraries that enable developers to interact with the Zilliqa API in their Rust applications, including transferring ZIL between addresses and interacting with complex contracts.
