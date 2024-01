Zilliqa Launches New Rust SDK for DApp Development

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Layer 1 blockchain Zilliqa has introduced a new Rust SDK, allowing developers to build DApps on the Zilliqa blockchain using the Rust language. The SDK consists of built-in libraries that enable developers to interact with the Zilliqa API in their Rust applications, including transferring ZIL between addresses and interacting with complex contracts.