Ordinals Inscription Minting Revenue Surpasses 5,800 Bitcoins
Binance News
2024-01-19 05:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Dune reveals that the cumulative fee income for Ordinals inscription minting has surpassed 5,800 Bitcoins, reaching 5,804 Bitcoins (approximately $240 million). The current total number of minted inscriptions stands at 56,175,444.
