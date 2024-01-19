copy link
AI Startup Cohere in Talks to Raise $1 Billion
2024-01-19 05:18
According to Foresight News, Cohere, an artificial intelligence startup founded by former Google scientists, is in talks to raise $1 billion in funding. Three sources familiar with the matter said that the Toronto-based startup has not yet determined the valuation or exact funding target for the new round, but two of them mentioned that discussions have taken place for raising new capital between $500 million and $1 billion.
