iZiSwap Launches MANTA Token Trading With Over $3 Million in Volume
Binance News
2024-01-19 04:51
According to Foresight News, iZUMi Finance's multi-chain DEX platform, iZiSwap, has launched MANTA token trading, with the transaction volume surpassing $3 million, making it the top trading platform on the Manta Pacific network. As of now, iZiSwap's total value locked (TVL) on the Manta Pacific network stands at $14 million, with a single-day transaction volume reaching $7 million.
