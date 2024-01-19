copy link
Address Spends 141.66 ETH to Become First Buyer of SAVM, Profits Approximately $6.77 Million
2024-01-19 03:36
According to Foresight News, an address spent 141.66 Ethereum (ETH) as a bribe fee through Banana Gun to become the first buyer of SAVM tokens at the opening. The address purchased a total of 2.61 million SAVM tokens, with a total cost of 277.66 ETH, equivalent to approximately $681,000. The address has now sold 2.16 million SAVM tokens at a price of $4.38 million. Currently, there are 450,000 SAVM tokens remaining in its four wallets, worth about $3.07 million. The total profit for this address is estimated to be around $6.77 million.
