copy link
create picture
more
Huawei Cloud Web3 Node Engine Service NES Officially Commercialized
Binance News
2024-01-19 02:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Huawei Cloud Web3 Node Engine Service (NES) has officially been commercialized. The service currently supports more than eight mainstream public chain networks and has integrated MEV-Boost. As a result, development costs have been reduced by over 30%, and node revenue has increased by more than 10%.
View full text