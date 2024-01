Huawei Cloud Web3 Node Engine Service NES Officially Commercialized

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Huawei Cloud Web3 Node Engine Service (NES) has officially been commercialized. The service currently supports more than eight mainstream public chain networks and has integrated MEV-Boost. As a result, development costs have been reduced by over 30%, and node revenue has increased by more than 10%.