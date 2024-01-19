copy link
Mobile Game Studio AOFverse Raises $3 Million in Private Funding Round
2024-01-19 02:43
According to Foresight News, mobile game studio AOFverse has completed a $3 million private funding round led by Animoca Ventures, with participation from Liquid X Ventures, Chainridge VC, Ticker Capital, Flying Falcon, and BSCN Gaming Ventures. The funds raised will be used to implement AOFverse's roadmap plan. In addition, AOFverse plans to launch its flagship game, Army Of Fortune, later this year.
