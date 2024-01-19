LongNoseDog Project Experiences Rug Pull, LONG Token Drops Nearly 100%

According to Foresight News, the LongNoseDog project has experienced a rug pull, causing the value of its LONG token to drop nearly 100%. The deployer, identified as 0x10DD...3eb5, has exchanged 100,100,100,100,100,100,100.1001 LONG tokens for approximately 998.7 BNB, valued at around $310,000. PeckShield, a blockchain security company, monitored the situation and reported the rug pull incident. A rug pull is a type of exit scam in which project developers withdraw their liquidity from a decentralized exchange, causing the value of the associated token to plummet. This leaves investors with little to no chance of recovering their funds. The LongNoseDog project's rug pull serves as a reminder for investors to exercise caution when investing in new and unproven projects, as the risk of exit scams and other fraudulent activities remains high in the cryptocurrency space.

