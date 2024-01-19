FRAX v3 Launches FXB Module with Three Timestamps

According to Foresight News, FRAX v3 has launched the Frax Bonds (FXB) module, with the team completing the design and deployment of all new features. The FXB is priced in FRAX stablecoin rather than US dollars, allowing for trustless debt repayment through FXB contracts. The first three FXBs have timestamps of June 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2026.

